Butte man accused in shooting pleads guilty to robbery, assault charges

A Butte man who faced attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting another man in the hand while trying to steal a car has pleaded guilty to robbery and assault with a weapon.

Prosecutors initially charged 27-year-old Dylan Jo Harrison with two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, felony robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft and forgery. Each of the attempted homicide charges carried possible life terms in prison.

Prosecutors amended the charges to robbery and assault with a weapon and Harrison entered guilty pleas to both last week. District Judge Kurt Krueger ordered a presentence investigation before he determines Harrison’s fate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison still faces from two to 40 years in the Montana State Prison on the robbery conviction and up to 20 years on the assault count.

According to police and prosecutors, Harrison was trying to steal a car from the 3200 block of Quincy Street on Feb. 23 when a 66-year-old man opened the door to stop him. The car belonged to a relative of the man.

He was able to grab Harrison, pull him from the car and call out to his adult son, but a wrestling match ensued. They were able to get Harrison to the ground but he pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and fired three shots, striking the older man in the finger.