Butte man accused in crossbow shooting pleads to lesser charge

A Butte man who was charged with attempted homicide for shooting a man with a crossbow pleaded guilty to a lesser felony of tampering with evidence Wednesday.

Prosecutors disagree that 29-year-old Joshua Michael Ott used reasonable force during the altercation at a house in Silver Bow Boulevard in February 2020, but nevertheless plan to drop the more serious charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Ott admitted Wednesday to shooting the man with an arrow from a crossbow, but his attorney said it occurred when the man attacked him with an ax. Ott also admitted to tossing the crossbow and arrows in a nearby dumpster immediately after the incident, which led to the tampering charge.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted Ott’s guilty plea to the latter charge, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for June 9. He faces up to 10 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Attempted deliberate homicide carries a minimum 10 years and maximum of death, life in prison or 100 years. Even when the charge is actual homicide, prosecutors in Montana rarely seek the death penalty.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to prosecutors, the victim and a woman went to a house in the 1900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, to retrieve some belongings.