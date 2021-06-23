Butte man accused in crossbow shooting gets four years at DOC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is one of the strongest self-defense cases I’ve had in a very long career of practice,” Piper told the judge.

Shea said she agreed to drop the attempted homicide charge for various reasons, but said “it is highly disputed that this was self-defense.” She said Ott, in phone calls from jail, bragged about the shooting to others.

Ott told Whelan he was only being open about the events during those discussions and regretted events that led up to the incident.

“I do have an extreme amount of remorse,” he said. “Butte is my home and I regret what happened in this community. I wish none of it had taken place.”

But, he said, “At no point was there any malicious intent.” He said he ditched the crossbow and ran because he was scared.

Prosecutors say the man who was shot was a victim and had gone to the house with a woman to retrieve some belongings. The man said he walked to a bedroom with an ax because he thought the door would have a lock on it and he didn’t have a key. Ott opened the door, the man said, and after a few words were exchanged shot him in the chest with a crossbow.