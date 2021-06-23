Butte man accused in crossbow shooting gets four years at DOC

A Butte man who says he shot a man with a crossbow in self-defense raised doubts about that when he ran after the incident and left Butte, a judge said Wednesday.
“That makes you look guilty,” District Judge Robert Whelan told 30-year-old Joshua Michael Ott. “It makes you look guilty to something other than self-defense.”
Prosecutors initially charged Ott with attempted deliberate homicide but in a plea deal, agreed to drop that if he pleaded guilty to a lesser tampering with evidence charge for tossing the crossbow in a dumpster after the incident.
He did that in April and on Wednesday, Whelan sentenced him to four years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections but gave him 474 days credit for jail time already served. He suspended an additional six years.
The shooting occurred during an altercation between Ott and the other man at a house on Silver Bow Boulevard on Feb. 28, 2020. The man was able to pull the arrow out and after some time in ICU at St. James Healthcare, he recovered.
Ott said the man attacked him with an ax and he shot in self-defense. He ran after the incident and was later arrested in Missoula.
Prosecutor Ann Shea wanted the maximum 10 years for the tampering conviction while defense attorney Ron Piper suggested the 474 days served in jail was time enough.
“This is one of the strongest self-defense cases I’ve had in a very long career of practice,” Piper told the judge.
Shea said she agreed to drop the attempted homicide charge for various reasons, but said “it is highly disputed that this was self-defense.” She said Ott, in phone calls from jail, bragged about the shooting to others.
Ott told Whelan he was only being open about the events during those discussions and regretted events that led up to the incident.
“I do have an extreme amount of remorse,” he said. “Butte is my home and I regret what happened in this community. I wish none of it had taken place.”
But, he said, “At no point was there any malicious intent.” He said he ditched the crossbow and ran because he was scared.
Prosecutors say the man who was shot was a victim and had gone to the house with a woman to retrieve some belongings. The man said he walked to a bedroom with an ax because he thought the door would have a lock on it and he didn’t have a key. Ott opened the door, the man said, and after a few words were exchanged shot him in the chest with a crossbow.
The man said he pulled the arrow out, hit the wall with the ax and staggered to the living room. He initially refused to name the assailant but later cooperated with police and said Ott had shot him.
Ott called police the next day saying he used the crossbow in self-defense, but he refused to come in for an interview and was arrested on March 5 outside a Walmart in Missoula.
The woman who accompanied the man to the house backed his version of events but a woman who said she was with Ott in the bedroom said the man had threatened to kill them with an ax.