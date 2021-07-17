Butte male stabbed several times

A fight between two juvenile males Saturday afternoon near the Butte Civic Center left one male with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who is in serious condition, was taken to St. James Healthcare by a private party.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, the suspect left the scene but was later taken into custody by Butte police.

There were multiple witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 3:30 p.m., and interviews are being conducted.

Police are asking if anyone has any incident details to call 406-497-1120. The investigation is ongoing.

