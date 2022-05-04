Butte losing daily flights to Denver — at least for now

Butte will be losing its daily commercial flights to and from Denver in late June — at least temporarily.

SkyWest Airlines notified officials at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte that its daily United Express flights to and from Denver will be temporarily suspended after June 30 due to an ongoing pilot shortage. The move comes only six months after the flights began.

Bert Mooney Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin told The Montana Standard on Wednesday airport officials “feel confident” the flights will resume at some point but could not say when that might occur.

The daily SkyWest flights from Butte to Salt Lake City operated through Delta Airlines are not affected, she said.

SkyWest had already cut its Saturday and Sunday flights to Denver through United Airlines in early March due to the pilot shortage, but now flights on other days of the week will be suspended.

“The reduction is a result of the ongoing pilot shortage that has affected regional airlines across the United States, which has been worsened by COVID,” Bert Mooney Airport said in a statement also released Wednesday.

“We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with SkyWest Airlines and believe that providing our support for them to adjust their schedules to help passengers maintain access to the National Air Transportation System,” the statement said.

“While we are disappointed the United Service to Denver will be temporarily suspended and we regret any inconvenience this may cause and hope the community continues supporting our airport for air travel.”

SkyWest and United Airlines have announced numerous flight and route reductions this year due to the pilot shortage.

“It’s affecting the smaller communities the hardest,” Chamberlin said.

For more than 30 years, Delta had daily non-stop flights from Butte to Salt Lake City through SkyWest branded the Delta Connection, but Butte had sought a second destination city for years.

It got its wish last summer when it was announced SkyWest would start providing Butte flights to and from Salt Lake City and Denver starting in January 2022.

The U.S. Department Transportation sealed the three-year deal by choosing that proposal for federal subsidies over one by Boutique Air that would have provided flights to Seattle and either Bozeman or Billings.

Under the deal, SkyWest would provide a combination of 13 weekly round trips to Denver International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport and receive an annual federal subsidy $997,186. The flights started in January and the arrangement was to run through December 2024.

United announced in March that it was cutting routes to 29 cities this summer because its partner, SkyWest, did not have enough pilots to fly them.

