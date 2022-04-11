Butte locals to hold benefit for Ukraine citizens Tuesday night

Dr. Mimi Bartoletti lives in Butte, but her thoughts have been with Ukraine since Russia invaded the country Feb. 24.

“I have some family in Ukraine,” she said. “So the crisis really hit home.”

Bartoletti is a first-generation Polish-American, with much of her family living in Poland and some relatives in Ukraine. She was born in America and lived in Poland the first six or seven years of her life with her grandparents, who were constantly warning her about Russia and a looming invasion. So, when she first found out about the invasion in Ukraine, it brought her back, she said.

“When I found out, I just had a huge panic attack,” Bartoletti said.

She wanted to show faith and solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and also do something to help. “It’s my way of feeling like I’m not useless,” said Bartoletti.

The result? The Fundraiser for Ukrainian Children, to be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus in Butte. Bartoletti will speak, and a simple meal of borscht and bread will be available for attendees to show solidarity with Ukraine citizens.

Borscht is an Eastern and Central European soup made of beetroots and usually served with sour cream, common in Poland and Ukraine.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Columbus Children’s Foundation, which was founded by Bartoletti’s father, to help relocate children from Ukraine with rare genetic diseases and pre-existing medical conditions and their families to Poland and provide them medical treatment and continuity of care once they get there, Bartoletti said.

Dr. Nicholas Blavatsky, who is Ukrainian-American and works at St. James Healthcare will also speak at the event and hopes to raise money for the NOVA Open Charitable Foundation to help Ukraine citizens, Bartoletti said. He’s also trying to raise money to send medical supplies to help Ukrainians who need them, she said.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries, according to the Pew Research Center.

When Bartoletti decided she wanted to hold a fundraiser, she reached out to Daniel Hogan, general manager of Butte America’s radio station KBMF, and a member of the Butte Heart Foundation.

The Butte Heart Foundation was founded last year to help Afghan families who were forced to flee their homes and find safety somewhere else. Butte Heart is currently a community partner in the International Rescue Committee’s Afghan Placement Program. Right now, the foundation has the capacity to house 18 Afghan refugees, who are expected soon, Hogan said.

If it goes well, Butte Heart hopes to become a remote resettlement community partner with the International Rescue Committee, which means it’d be able to house refugees from various countries, including Ukraine, Hogan said.

A beet-lover, Hogan offered to make the borscht for the fundraiser.

“It’s my favorite thing to make,” Hogan said.

The night before the fundraiser, Bartoletti and Hogan, with the help of a few others, grated beets for the borscht to be served at the event. Hogan said he got 30 pounds of beets, 20 pounds of onions, 20 pounds of potatoes, 20 pounds of cabbage and 20 pounds of carrots to make the soup.

Hogan also helped to choose the event’s venue because he’s a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bartoletti said when she started organizing the event, she was expecting 50 to 100 people, but now, with the help of Butte Heart and Father Patrick Beretta of Butte Catholic Community North, more people have found out about the event, and they’re now preparing for around 100.

“We’re only making enough borscht for 100,” she said, laughing.

Beretta said he was “kind of recruited” after several of his parishioners told him about the event. He said he’s been “absolutely heartbroken and deeply disturbed” by the war in Ukraine.

Once he was involved, he took it upon himself to tell his parish family and motivate them to attend the event or donate if they could, and to contact the press and make sure they knew about the event.

“[The parishioners] have been extraordinarily generous,” Beretta said. “As Butte people are.”

Bartoletti said that although raising money for the cause is important, what’s most important to her is raising awareness and making sure people don’t forget the crisis in Ukraine.

People looking to donate can make a donation via check at the fundraiser, or go to columbuschildren.org/ukrainian-children or https://www.novaopenfoundation.org/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0