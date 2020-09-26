Butte Literacy Program sees an uptick in student enrollment

One of the fastest growing groups in town these days is the Butte Literacy Program, a community-based, non-profit organization that has provided free and confidential tutoring to adults in the Butte-Silver Bow community for over 30 years.
Since June 2018, the free one-on-one adult tutoring program has gone from servicing 8 students to 124, and from 5 to 14 tutors. Most are from the area, but some come from as far as Dillon.
“We’ve increased exponentially. I have no idea what started it. I had no idea what I was doing. This was all by the seat of my pants in terms of running it,” said Tenney Hammond, the program coordinator. “But it seems to have worked. So I'm scared to change for fear it'll screw it up.”
Each student’s reasoning is different and their ages range from 16 to 74. Typically, Hammond said, the program attracts students between the ages of 30 and 50.
But this year, the program’s age demographic has shifted, Hammond said.
“After COVID-19 hit, it seems like we’ve been getting more students between the 16 and 25 year-old range,” she said, adding 16 students have enrolled since April.
Hammond said the program has added 4 to 5 students each month since July.
“This is unusual growth for us,” she said. “Normally, we’d get one student every other week. I don't know if it's COVID or if it’s just students thinking they should be in school because it’s back-to-school season.”
Whatever the students’ reasons are for enrolling, Hammond said the Butte Literacy Program aims to help adults meet their learning goals, whatever they may be.
And it has done just that. Since 2018, Butte Literacy Program has seen a 97 percent passage rate among its students on the HiSET exams, a test used to measure high school equivalency skills. HiSET replaced the General Educational Development (GED) test a few years ago.
“We're very proud of what our students do ..." Hammond said. “We have three students who graduated from the program who came back and work as tutors now.”
Butte’s program is part of a national effort to improve local economies, health and civic participation through education. The program has been providing free tutoring since 1987 to adult learners looking to improve skills in a variety of subjects, often to earn their high school equivalency certificate.
According to ProLiteracy, the national adult literacy organization Butte’s program partners with, more than 36 million adults in the United States cannot read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level, as previously reported. That’s over 10% of the country’s total population.
ProLiteracy data shows less than 10% of these adults are receiving literacy services and about 68% of the country’s literacy programs have long waiting lists. The organization also says low literacy is often generational and tied to living in poverty.
In Butte-Silver Bow, that national statistic rings true: roughly 10% of county adults do not have a high school diploma, according to the Butte Literacy Program data. Roughly 40% of the program’s students are unemployed and more than 50 have incomes below the poverty level.
Sgt. Jesse Camarano, Army reserve and active-duty recruiter based in Butte, said his office uses the Butte Literacy Program as a resource for those who are interested in joining the service but have no education.
“We’ve run into a lot of folks who want to serve but are missing the education piece, and we usually tell them to check out Tenney’s program, where she has a whole fleet of tutors to help them pass the HiSET,” Camarano said.
He spoke of a recent recruit who had only completed one or two years of high school and was interested in joining the Army, so he referred the young man to the Butte Literacy Program.
“He studied with Tenney for like two weeks, and the program helped him get registered for the state HiSET and he passed all his exams after a full day of testing,” Camarano said. “After that, he joined the Army Reserve as a firefighter.”
In Camarano’s opinion, the Butte Literacy Program is an valuable resource for the community.
Hammond has headed the program for just under a year and has worked tirelessly to expand it in hopes of decreasing these local statistics and creating a more flexible workforce.
She said the program’s tutors and their student-centered philosophy are among the things that make students succeed. Hammond said the program’s tutors are folks who come from all walks of life, and they cater their instruction and mentoring to each students’ needs.
Sallie Brewer, a retired school counselor who's been volunteering at the program for 10 years, is one of those tutors.
One of her students is Ivy Cecconi, and the student-tutor duo has been working together since the beginning of July to get Cecconi closer and closer to earning her high school diploma.
Cecconi said she came to the Butte Literacy Program after failing to pass two of her HiSET exams — math and reading — after studying through a program in Billings.
“The people here have been very helpful. I like this program a lot better.” Cecconi said. “Here, they teach you on-on-one.”
Cecconi grew up in Anaconda but had a negative experience going to school.
“When I was in school, the teachers wouldn’t really help me. That’s why I dropped out of school, because I couldn’t get the help to learn,” she said. “But now I have all the confidence to learn because this program will help me. I’m excited to learn and I’m pushing myself.”
Cecconi said she comes into the library to study two to three hours each day, Monday through Friday. She said her goal is to pass her HiSET exams this fall so she can enroll at Highlands College in the spring and study computer science.
Brewer acknowledged Cecconi’s growth since she started with the program and said each students’ individual goals, like earning their high school equivalency certificate, are what drive their success.
“Most of the students here have a deep desire to improve,” Brewer said.
Brewer said the one-on-one learning environment allows tutors to cater to different students’ learning styles and connect with them as friends.
“This is a totally student-centered program. Wherever that student is and whatever they need in terms of how they learn, or their scheduling, we pretty much adhere to it,” Brewer said. “But so many of the folks that come in are those that have had horrible experiences with school, teachers, whatever. They’re kind of like Ivy who had a negative time. But one of the best ways to bond and to relax is to have a good sense of humor.”
Hammond agrees. She said a typical student in the program comes in once a week and tutors are happy to let students set their own schedules and work around their availability.
“Everything about the program is designed for people to have a good time,” Hammond said. “One of our tutors once said our students' knowledge is like Swiss cheese — it's solid, but there are holes in it — and we just plug those holes. So that's what we tell our students, and that seems to make them pretty happy.”
Before Hammond joined the program as a tutor, she was a high school English teacher in Cleveland, Ohio. Hammond moved to Butte after she retired but found retirement was very boring, so she started tutoring with the literacy program.
Hammond was promoted to coordinator in 2018 and has worked to expand the program and explore more creative ways to help the adult students ever since.
“I'm pleased with what's happened, and I'm still astounded at what's happening. Like, holy moly, how do we go from eight to over 120 students?” Hammond said. “We've done something right, but I don't know what it is.”
