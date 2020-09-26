Butte Literacy Program sees an uptick in student enrollment

She said the program’s tutors and their student-centered philosophy are among the things that make students succeed. Hammond said the program’s tutors are folks who come from all walks of life, and they cater their instruction and mentoring to each students’ needs.

Sallie Brewer, a retired school counselor who's been volunteering at the program for 10 years, is one of those tutors.

One of her students is Ivy Cecconi, and the student-tutor duo has been working together since the beginning of July to get Cecconi closer and closer to earning her high school diploma.

Cecconi said she came to the Butte Literacy Program after failing to pass two of her HiSET exams — math and reading — after studying through a program in Billings.

“The people here have been very helpful. I like this program a lot better.” Cecconi said. “Here, they teach you on-on-one.”

Cecconi grew up in Anaconda but had a negative experience going to school.

“When I was in school, the teachers wouldn’t really help me. That’s why I dropped out of school, because I couldn’t get the help to learn,” she said. “But now I have all the confidence to learn because this program will help me. I’m excited to learn and I’m pushing myself.”