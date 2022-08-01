Butte Literacy Program gets $5K grant, matching grant from Gianforte foundation

Fundraising for the matching grant will end Sept. 24, the last day of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. The Butte Literacy Program relies on volunteer tutors who work with adults to help them earn their high school equivalency diplomas by taking the five HiSET exams. Anyone interested in making a contribution or becoming a tutor may call the program office at 406-723-7905 or email butteliteracy@gmail.com .

Tenney Hammond, coordinator of the Butte Literacy Program, said, “The generosity of the Gianforte Family Foundation has allowed us to grow. In four years, we have enrolled 179 students, 31 of whom have graduated. Our students have taken a total of 218 HiSET exams with a success rate of 97%. Ten of our graduates have been accepted to Montana Tech/Highlands College thanks to help from Brian Williams and Abby Parnell, admissions counselors who have facilitated the application process, and Angela Stillwagon who has helped with financial aid. Other graduates have gone on to out of state schools, cosmetology school, the military, apprenticeship programs, or better employment. All total, 16 (over 50%) of our graduates have been accepted into post-high school programs, the military, or improved employment. The Gianforte Family Foundation has provided financial support for three years that has helped us make all this happen.”