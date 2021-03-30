Butte law enforcement surrounds home in 'swatting' hoax

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement personnel got a “swatting” Tuesday morning, via a prank phone call. It was far from being funny.

Dispatch got a call from a man, reportedly living in the 600 block of Travonia Street, who stated he had just killed a person and was holding another person hostage.

The caller indicated he was calling from Butte, but dispatch noted the phone number had an out-of-state area code.

Sheriff Ed Lester and his team were quickly on the scene setting up a perimeter. Meanwhile, the Butte Fire Department, A-1 Ambulance, Montana Highway Patrol, negotiators and the SWAT team were called in.

Turns out, it was all a hoax, and nationwide it's a trend that's been going on for several years.

It’s called swatting, a term used in making a false report. According to 911.gov, the hoax is an attempt to “muster the largest response possible” from law enforcement. Many times officers “confront unsuspecting victims at gunpoint.”

“We have no choice but to respond according to the information we have,” Lester said. “It was a huge waste of resources.”