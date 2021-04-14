Butte jury convicts intruder who threatened woman in bed

A jury has found a Butte man guilty of getting into a house, climbing on top of a woman he didn’t know and threatening to kill her.

Clayton Douglas Kirn, 44, took the case to trial and on Tuesday, a jury found him guilty of felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

The jury was chosen Monday and after prosecutors and defense counsel presented their cases Monday afternoon and Tuesday, jurors deliberated a short time before returning the guilty verdicts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for June 2. The aggravated burglary conviction carries a maximum 40-year prison term, the misdemeanor up to six months in jail.

Kirn was arrested for the crimes on Sept. 17, 2019 and has been in the Butte jail for 575 days, longer than any other current inmate.

According to prosecutors, a woman says a man came into her bedroom in a house on South Main Street around 2 a.m., jumped on top of her and threatened to kill her.

She asked him who he was and he said “Clayton,” police said. Her husband woke up and they chased Kirn out the back door of the house and he slipped away through a gate. She said she had no idea who he was.

Police quickly located him and when they tried to arrest him, he took off but tripped over some railroad tracks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.