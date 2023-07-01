Late Friday night, a male inmate was found dead in his cell at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

Agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene and are conducting a full investigation into the death. The body will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

“The death does not appear to be the result of foul play,” said Sheriff Lester. “The cause and manner of death will be determined after we have the results of the autopsy and toxicology testing.”

The deceased’s identity is not being released at this time. His family has been notified and law enforcement officials are allowing time for them to make additional notifications.

“This is an extremely unfortunate event,” said the sheriff, “and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased male.”