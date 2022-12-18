 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte in ‘black and white’ stark, timeless
Butte in ‘black and white’ stark, timeless

Celebrated black and white photographer Ansel Adams once said “There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.”

The American West was Adams’ preferred office space and favorite subjects included national parks such as Yosemite, Glacier and Yellowstone. Although he died 38 years ago, his work remains highly sought after.

St. Mary's School circa 1915

Completed in 1904, the original St. Mary's School was located at 713 N. Wyoming St. It is estimated this photograph was taken around 1915. Note the smoke stacks near the Steward Mine.

Photography was a profitable Mining City business, and by 1916, there were 14 shops and studios. Most were located in Uptown Butte, and of course, daily newspapers such as The Butte Miner, Butte Inter Mountain, Anaconda Standard, Butte Evening News, Butte Daily Post and The Montana Standard had their own resident photographers as well.

Men far outnumbered the women in this profession, but there were a few enterprising women, including Belle Dunnavan, who set up shop in Walkerville, and Elizabeth Eyerman, whose studio was at 122 N. Main St.

By 1924, Frank Zubick and C. Owen Smithers had joined the ranks of Butte photographers. Through the decades, more names would be added or subtracted from city directory lists. Many more dabbled in photography as a hobby.

These postcards show Butte as it was in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Their contributions, large and small, were immense. Thanks to these photographers from Butte’s past, professional or otherwise, there are thousands and thousands of black and white images to view and more importantly, to learn from.

While we can’t go back in time to witness the devastating aftermath of the Jan. 15, 1895 explosion that killed 57 Butte men, there are photographs that documented the tragedy.

Kelley Mine July 27, 1968

The Kelley Mine can be seen here in this July 27, 1968 photograph. Note the sign telling residents to 'Drive SLOW Please . . . Children at play.'

Many of us were not yet born or were too young to remember when John F. Kennedy stopped by the Mining City while out on the presidential campaign trail. Those black and white images, though, help to tell the story of that historic visit on March 8, 1959.

It wasn’t until the late 1960s and early 1970s, that color surpassed black and white as the preferred choice when it came to personal and professional photographs. Black and white, though, never completely went out of style.

Evel Knievel with Scooby Doo on Sept. 27, 1978

Evel Knievel took cartoon character Scooby Do for a spin on Sept. 27, 1978. The Butte daredevil was helping to promote the Ice Capades, which was coming to the Butte Civic Center the following week.

A good example would be in December 1985, as residents watched a Skycrane soar over Butte in the days leading up to Christmas. The helicopter brought Our Lady of the Rockies, piece by piece, to her final destination, standing atop the East Ridge.

While residents watched in awe, Montana Standard photographer Walter Hinick chronicled the event with a series of photographs. Some were in color, many were not. All, though, were stunning as he captured the journey from beginning to end.

Finlen Hotel dining room 1924

Fine food could be found in the dining room at the new Finlen Hotel, which opened Feb. 3, 1924. The Anaconda Standard reported that the 'New Finlen, like all worthwhile things, is the realization of a dream that was long in maturing.'

Which brings us to today’s cover of the Big Sky section, which features a number of black and white photographs of Butte’s past. What’s special about these nostalgic pictures is that most are relatively rare. Many were featured years ago and then “put back on the shelf.” Others have not yet made the rounds of newspapers, magazines or books.

To be honest, finding these photographs, snapshots to panoramas, and everything in between, was similar to opening presents Christmas morning. It seemed only fair, during this holiday season of giving, that The Montana Standard shared these gems with its readers.

Hopefully, in the coming days, we will all grab our cameras or cell phones to capture lasting memories of not just family and friends, but the place we call home, Butte.

Charlie Chaplin and friends stand atop Continental Divide 1911

Charlie Chaplin and other members of the Fred Karno crew, including Stan Laurel, stood just under the Continental Divide sign in this September 1911 photograph. The group was part of a troupe performing 'A Night in a London Club' at the Empress Theater. 
1983 Frank Panisko and Tony the Trader

Two beloved Butte characters were Frank Panisko and Tony "The Trader" Canonica. 
New home of The Montana Standard in 1957

In 1957, a construction crew was working on The Montana Standard's new home at 25 W. Granite St. The newspaper set up shop in the new facility on Aug. 10, 1958.
Sign in Venus Alley 1942

Elinore set up her 'place of business' in Venus Alley, located in Butte's infamous red-light district. This photograph was taken in 1942.
Columbia Gardens 1905

Dressed in their Sunday best are these men, women and children on a 1905 outing at the Columbia Gardens.
Butte streetcar 1936

The Columbia Gardens was the destination for this streetcar back in 1936. Butte's streetcars made their last run the following year.
Fireworks photograph from the Big M 1985

It was 1985 when this photograph was taken as the pyrotechnic display was ignited from the Big M.
Young Pat Mullins photo 1903

Studio photography was a profitable business. This 1903 portraiture was of future Butte mayor, Pat Mullins.
