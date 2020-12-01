Butte icon Danny Wong leaves a legacy of kindness

“I just became very touched. And grew to love him as a friend, as a person, as a community leader. I’m ready to cry,” she said.

Working tables at the Pekin’s famous booths, Sheehan learned Wong had a knack for remembering a face, even if he hadn’t seen a person in years. He would know exactly what someone would want to order, so menus were never needed.

Cooney said that attention to detail extended to a person’s family.

“He would always ask about my mother and how she was doing,” Cooney said, remembering when his mother was getting older and could no longer make it up to the restaurant. “Danny would say, ‘Mike, don’t worry about it. You just call me and I’ll bring the food to your mom.’ ”

Raised in Butte and a lifelong visitor to the Pekin, Cooney said it was never just about history and food — though there’s always plenty of food. People came to talk to Wong, and Wong lived to talk to them.