Butte home destroyed, multiple pets die in Tuesday night fire

Fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at a house trailer at 2904 Walnut St. By the time firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department arrived three minutes later, the trailer was fully engulfed.
“The trailer was a total loss,” said Fire Chief Zach Osborne
Osborne said a family of three lived at the residence — a mother and her two sons. The only person home at the time of the fire was the 14-year-old, who was able to escape the flames.
According to Osborne, the teen-age boy was checked out by A-1 Ambulance’s emergency medical technicians and had no injuries.
Unfortunately, multiple pets did not make it out, including three dogs and seven cats.