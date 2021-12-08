Butte home destroyed, multiple pets die in Tuesday night fire

Fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Tuesday at a house trailer at 2904 Walnut St. By the time firefighters from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department arrived three minutes later, the trailer was fully engulfed.

“The trailer was a total loss,” said Fire Chief Zach Osborne

Osborne said a family of three lived at the residence — a mother and her two sons. The only person home at the time of the fire was the 14-year-old, who was able to escape the flames.

According to Osborne, the teen-age boy was checked out by A-1 Ambulance’s emergency medical technicians and had no injuries.

Unfortunately, multiple pets did not make it out, including three dogs and seven cats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.