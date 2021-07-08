Butte History Tag Sale set for July 10

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives and the World Museum of Mining have coordinated a sales event at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

The Butte History Tag Sale encourages the public to buy a bit of Butte history at participating historical and preservation-related organizations and businesses. In order to provide a safe but social event, they will each sell at their own addresses. Each participant will appear on a map of Butte to be distributed at each location and available online.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the event are the Friends of the Butte Archives and the World Museum of Mining. Participating organizations are the Butte Public Library, Clark Chateau Museum and Gallery, Elks Club, Mai Wah Society Museum, and Butte Citizens for Preservation and Rehabilitation. Book and antique sellers include 2nd Edition Books, Beautiful Things, Sassy’s Antiques, How Novel, Isle of Books and Books, Rediscoveries, all Uptown, and The Corner Bookstore on Harrison Avenue.

Booksellers and antique stores will be open regular hours. The archives and the museum will run their sales 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Butte CPR will run its salvage sale from noon to 4 p.m. in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation on Broadway Street.

For more details, contact Kim Kohn at 406-782-3280 or bsbarchives@bsb.mt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0