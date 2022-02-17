Butte Historical Society lists essay winners

The second annual ceremony of the Butte Historical Society Essay Awards was held Wednesday at the Copper King Mansion.

Each year the society picks one person to be the contest’s honoree and this year’s honoree was Richard “Dick” Skates.

There were four essay winners. Each received $500 and a certiﬁcate. Contestants were graded on subject uniqueness, documented research and writing.

According to Paddy Dennehy, president of the Butte Historical Society, time is of the essence when recording this information as his generation is the last to remember the lost neighborhoods, including Meaderville, McQueen, Finntown, East Butte and Dublin Gulch, and a bustling Uptown Butte, along with the Columbia Gardens.

He also stressed that his generation is the last to remember the miners working underground.

“When we die,” Dennehy explained, “the ﬁrst hand memories will die with us.”

The winners included:

“The Suit Club” by Cheryl Ambrozic, is about a family, a bar located in the neighborhood of Parrot Flats, and miners who made small payments for years for a suit they would only wear once.

Shawn Hoskins’ essay is titled “Go Big or Go Home” and was about the large sign placed in 1932 atop Newbro Drug, 702 S. Arizona St. The sign reportedly was 110-feet tall, weighed 30 tons and cost $1,000 a month to light.

Charity Lovshin won with “Our Lady Stands Tall as a Beacon of Change Faced Toward Unity.” Lovshin wrote about the building of Our Lady of the Rockies and how Butte pulled together for the better. She included the many offshoot charitable organizations that were formed right around the same time.

Mark Kunz chose his great-grandfather for his paper — “In Search of a Missing Person: James John McGrath.” McGrath left Ireland and came to Butte and Centerville, then to Chicago and later to unknown places — leaving his wife and children. Kunz, who lives in Idaho, was not able to attend the ceremony. His uncle Steve McGrath accepted the award for him.

The Butte Historical Society has retained full rights to these essays and a plan is in place to put all of them into a single book with many copies and donate them to libraries and historical organizations for the public to read.

