The Butte Historical Society hosted an essay contest awards ceremony on April 20 at William A. Clark's Copper King Mansion for its three essay contest winners.

The first-place winner was Patty (O’Leary) Higinbotham, of Butte, who was awarded $500. The second-place winner was Theresa Hubbard of Butte, who won $250. The third-place winner was Emma Waney of Baldwin, New York, who won $250.

Waney was unable to attend the awards ceremony because of college finals. This year’s honoree was John Thompson. For 45 years, John dedicated his life to preserving the history of Butte and Silver Bow County and to the Butte Historical Society.

President Paddy Dennehy also announced publication of the book of the 2019 and 2021 essays along with an autobiography of Arthur Dubie during WWI. The 2022 essays and and those from upcoming 2023 contest will also be published into a book and will be available in 2024.