Butte hikers love the mountains, love the camaraderie

There are a myriad reasons members of the Butte-Silver Bow Hiking Club head for the hills most Saturdays.

Keeping in shape is one, pushing boundaries is another. Being amongst like-minded people is a plus, but the main reason these hikers gather — to further appreciate the multitude of landscapes showcased in southwest Montana.

Straight up, these folks aren’t in it for the glory, but for the sense of personal accomplishment and at hike’s end, to bask in the beauty only Mother Nature could provide.

It also helps when they break out “a little bit of the bubbly” to celebrate another successful hike.

The hiking club has been in existence for more than 10 years, with most of the 50-plus members in their 50s and 60s. Age does not deter them. More often than not, an average hike runs about 6 or 7 miles, but some are much longer — 12, 14 and 16 miles.

“We don’t go too fast,” laughed Maureen Bowman. “The younger ones have dropped out because we’re too slow.”

Weather, for the most part, does not factor in. Hiking, for this group, is a year-round event. Summer, fall, winter or spring — it really doesn’t matter. That’s right — these ladies and gents aren’t wusses. If there’s too much snow on the ground, they don some snowshoes or cross-country skis and head on out to nearby trails in and around Thompson Park, Georgetown Lake, Lost Creek or Mount Haggin. Otherwise, they dress accordingly, depending on the elements, and start hiking.

During warm weather, the group will venture out farther. One Saturday will find them in the Lewis and Clark National Forest, the next weekend they’re headed to Goat Flats in the Pintler Wilderness. The Pioneer Mountain trails in Beaverhead County are another favorite.

“There are some beautiful areas that we wouldn’t have known existed,” said Bowman. “In the summer, you get to see a variety of wildflowers and when you reach the top, you get spectacular views of lakes and mountains.”

Long-time member John Sandford, an avid outdoorsman, is glad to be a part of the group. He admits to being in his element hiking through the Montana mountains.

“When you have others with you though, hiking is much more fun,” he said.

Sandford is a firm believer that hiking is not only physically beneficial, but is necessary for your mental health. The breathtaking scenery is icing on the cake.

“The views of the lakes are unbelievable,” said Sandford, “and the mountains are spectacular.”

Bowman agrees. She loves to hike, but rarely went out on her own. Going solo was just not her thing. Being part of the group, though, has gotten her out a lot more.

She explained that the people in this particular hiking club are not destination hikers. Instead, once they reach the top, they like to appreciate the views by sitting back and taking it all in.

“Along the way, we stop to take a lot of pictures,” said Bowman.

For founding member, Therese Kunz, the hiking group helped her to reconnect with her hometown.

After many years, Kunz moved back to Butte about 10 years ago. Hiking, for her, became not only a fun endeavor, but it helped boost her confidence.

“It’s something I truly enjoy,” said Kunz.

For the most part, the group’s hikes have all been memorable and most have gone off without a hitch.

One hike, however, stands out as not only noteworthy, but scary, to boot.

On June 13, 2020, residents were warned that unusually high winds were headed toward Butte. Because this group’s hike started around 9 a.m., they didn’t get the warning and started their trek up Haystack Mountain just north of Butte.

Considered a pretty simple hike, the day was anything but.

It was pretty much “smooth sailing” as the group made the climb to the top. Once they reached their destination, at 8,819 feet, the group even spent some time admiring the views.

It was their descent that caused all the problems. About half-way down the mountain, the wind picked up considerably and instead of walking at a leisurely pace, they instead were dodging fallen trees and had to crawl under said trees to get down the mountain.

Once they finally reached the bottom, a tree was laying atop Sandford’s truck. To make matters worse, the road was littered with fallen trees with no way out. That led to Forest Service workers, with their chain saws in tow, coming to their rescue.

“That was one of our scariest hikes,” said Sandford.

Five years ago, the hike to Warren Peak in the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness was memorable as well. With an elevation of 10,463, it’s a long and difficult climb.

But, this group persevered and made it to the summit.

“I could feel that one in my back and my knees,” admitted Sandford.

A couple of weeks after this particular trek, a fire took out a large portion of the mountain.

“All that lush scenery was gone,” said Bowman.

Another unforgettable trek was the Hanging Valley in the Big Belt Mountains near Helena. This hike is not for the faint of heart, but these hikers were up to the challenge.

“It was on my bucket list and I truly enjoyed it,” said Kunz, “but physically, I don’t think I could do it again.”

Her feelings are understandable.

Described as pretty steep and difficult, the trek from beginning to end, is more than 10 miles with some great views of Trout Creek Canyon.

Oddly enough, in all their years of hiking, neither a bear nor a mountain lion has crossed their paths.

According to Bowman, they take all the necessary precautions. In addition, the group talks a lot while out hiking and makes more than a bit of noise, so as not to startle any nearby wildlife.

Creatures of habit, this group always includes a full-moon winter hike which concludes with roasting hot dogs over a campfire, with s’mores for dessert and a nip or two of hot spiced wine to keep the chills away. During the summer, at least one hike ends with a celebratory picnic, condiments and all.

Another tradition is the Friday after Thanksgiving. Instead of shopping for those Black Friday specials, they pick a trail to hike, which ends with some wine and cheese.

“That’s our reward,” laughed Bowman.

As far as the trio is concerned, the aches and pains that come with hiking are well worth it and they plan to keep trekking.

“Through the years, we have met a lot of wonderful people,” said Kunz.

Sandford and Bowman agree — including those within the group and the people they have met while out hiking.

“In our group, everyone is so laid-back,” explained Bowman, “and we share the love of the land.”

Anyone who is interested in hiking on a regular basis is welcome to join this particular club. If you care to join these weekend hikers, call Bowman at 406-599-5738.

“The club always welcomes new members,” said Sandford.