Butte High's coronation dance is Nov. 23 at Front Street Station

Butte High School's senior class is hosting the coronation dance, a Fairytale Fantasy, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.
Coronation royalty and their parents follow:
Bryn Godbout, daughter of Chad and Megan Godbout
Ireland Johnston, daughter of Kurt and Erin Johnston
Abby Mellott, daughter Dina and Shane Mellott
Laura Rosenleaf, daughter of Mark and Heidi Rosenleaf
Alena Rossiter, daughter of Eric Rossiter and Melissa Kindt and Joseph Staudohar
Grace Vincent, daughter of Josh and Janelle Vincent
Tyler Duffy, son of Mike and Theresa Duffy
Jager Gunderson, son of Robby and Amy Gunderson
People are also reading…
Kip Pumnea, son of Chad and Jessica Pumnea
Keaton Snyder, son of Chris and Meghan Snyder
Rye Vincent, son of Matt and Alicia Vincent
Reid Whitlock, Son of Jeremey and Cara Whitlock