 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Butte High's coronation dance is Nov. 23 at Front Street Station

  • 0

Butte High School's senior class is hosting the coronation dance, a Fairytale Fantasy, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

Coronation royalty and their parents follow:

Bryn Godbout, daughter of Chad and Megan Godbout

Ireland Johnston, daughter of Kurt and Erin Johnston

Abby Mellott, daughter Dina and Shane Mellott

Laura Rosenleaf, daughter of Mark and Heidi Rosenleaf

Alena Rossiter, daughter of Eric Rossiter and Melissa Kindt and Joseph Staudohar

Grace Vincent, daughter of Josh and Janelle Vincent

Tyler Duffy, son of Mike and Theresa Duffy

Jager Gunderson, son of Robby and Amy Gunderson

People are also reading…

Kip Pumnea, son of Chad and Jessica Pumnea

Keaton Snyder, son of Chris and Meghan Snyder

Rye Vincent, son of Matt and Alicia Vincent

Reid Whitlock, Son of Jeremey and Cara Whitlock

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past

Glance Into the Past

Take a walk down memory lane with a weekly photograph chosen from The Montana Standard's archives by Tracy Thornton.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COP27 delegates agree on climate damage fund for poor nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News