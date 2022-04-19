Butte High's All-Night Chemical Free graduation party set for June 2

The parents of the 2022 Butte High graduating class are planning this year’s All-Night Chemical Free Party from 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the Butte High Gym. Approximately 277 will graduate this year.

Tickets are $20 and will be sold at Butte High School from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 4-5, and again on May 11-12 in front of the Butte High Commons. The last chance to purchase a ticket will be at the graduation rehearsal on Thursday, June 2, at the Butte Civic Center.

Butte business owners who would like to make a tax-deductible donation toward the party can contact Angie Poole at 406-565-0305.

Banners representing graduates will again be on display in Uptown Butte.

Parents can contact Kristen Manson at 406-560-5363 if they haven’t yet purchased banners for their students. Banners are $45.

The next planning meeting for the chemical-free party is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Butte High Commons. All parents of seniors are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions, contact Terri Boyle at 406-490-7970.

