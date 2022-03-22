 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte High School prom royalty candidates named

The Butte High School Junior Class Prom will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Copper King Hotel, 4655 Harrison Ave.

This year's theme is "A Night in Hollywood." 

Princess candidates:

Alexa Walsh, daughter of Jack and Tara Walsh

Carley Trefts, daughter of Tim and Valerie Trefts

Emma Quist, daughter of Davin and Amie Quist

Lauren Ferguson, daughter of Scott and Holly Ferguson

Kinzie Mason, daughter of Jodie Mason and the late Dave Mason

Kodie Hoagland, daughter of Hal and Missy Hoagland

Prince candidates:

Joe Phillip, son of Mark and Abbie Phillip

John Vandekop, son of Jeff and Jennifer Vandekop

Marcus Manson, son of Dan and Kristen Manson

Jakob Nielsen, son of Tom and Lissa Nielsen

Thaddeus Holdsworth, son of Phil and Amy Holdsworth

Gunnar Yelenich, son of Brian and Tammy Yelenich

