Butte High School prom royalty candidates named

The Butte High School Junior Class Prom will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Copper King Hotel, 4655 Harrison Ave.
This year's theme is "A Night in Hollywood."
Princess candidates:
Alexa Walsh, daughter of Jack and Tara Walsh
Carley Trefts, daughter of Tim and Valerie Trefts
Emma Quist, daughter of Davin and Amie Quist
Lauren Ferguson, daughter of Scott and Holly Ferguson
Kinzie Mason, daughter of Jodie Mason and the late Dave Mason
Kodie Hoagland, daughter of Hal and Missy Hoagland
Prince candidates:
Joe Phillip, son of Mark and Abbie Phillip
John Vandekop, son of Jeff and Jennifer Vandekop
Marcus Manson, son of Dan and Kristen Manson
People are also reading…
Jakob Nielsen, son of Tom and Lissa Nielsen
Thaddeus Holdsworth, son of Phil and Amy Holdsworth
Gunnar Yelenich, son of Brian and Tammy Yelenich