Butte High School holds impromptu homecoming parade

Cut-outs of the Butte High School boys royalty rest on the hood of a classic car as Kelly White helps pin a sash on Mackenzie Tutty as Taylor Liva and Taylinn Garrett look on before the impromptu homecoming parade on Friday afternoon on Harrison Avenue in Butte. The annual high school homecoming event was canceled this year but parents and students organized a small parade including the royalty, cheerleaders and the Butte High School band.