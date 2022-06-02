 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte High School Class of 2022 valedictorians, salutatorians named

Thirty-three Butte High School Class of 2022 seniors share the honor of co-valedictorians and four students earned the honor of salutatorians.

The top students in the Class of 2022 are as follows:

VALEDICTORIANS

Sophie Archibald: Sophie will be attending University of Washington, and her major is Political Science and Data Science. Sophie’s parents are Francene and Brad Archibald.

Laini L. Arntson: Laini will be attending Montana State University, and her major is Biochemistry. Laini’s parents are Patti Arntson and Aaron Arntson.

Jordyn Kelly Bolton: Jordyn will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Nursing. Jordyn’s parents are Judy and Michael Bolton.

Erynne A. Bouley: Erynne will be attending The University of Montana, and her major is Pre-Physical Therapy. Erynne’s parents are Karen and Ben Bouley.

Maiya K. Carpenter: Maiya will be attending Montana State University, and her major is Engineering. Maiya’s parents are Kristine and Chad Carpenter.

Joscelyn M. Cleveland: Joscelyn will be attending Montana State University, and her major is Biomedical Engineering. Joscelyn’s parents are Raena and Joshua Cleveland.

Savannah Cowley: Savannah will be attending The University of Alaska Fairbanks, and her major is Pre-Med. Savannah’s parents are Becky and  Brent Cowley.

Cein Joseph Cunningham: Cein will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Molecular and Cellular Biology. Cein’s parents are Pam Beeman and Blaine Cunningham.

Max A. Demarais: Max will be attending Montana State University, and his major is Electrical Engineering. Max’s parents are Melissa and Brian Demarais.

Thaddeus G.D. Holdsworth: Thaddeus will be attending the University of Arkansas, and his major is Computer Science. Thaddeus’s parents are Amy and Philip Holdsworth.

Morgan Larae Immel: Morgan will be attending The University of Montana, and her major is undecided. Morgan’s parent is Mary Immel.

Derek W. Jollie: Derek will be attending Montana State University, and his major is Physics. Derek’s parent is Jennifer Jollie.

Teagan A. Kennis: Teagan will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Nursing. Teagan’s parents are K.D. and John Kennis.

Kieyrah M. Killoy: Kieyrah will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Nursing. Kieyrah’s parents are Tracy and Mark Killoy.

Maria Krsic: Maria will be attending Arizona State University, and her major is Business (Law). Maria’s parents are Nedeljko and Svjetlan Krsic.

Marcus D. Manson: Marcus will be attending Montana State University, and his major is Business Finance. Marcus’s parents are Kristen and Dan Manson.

MaKinzie Darlene Mason: MaKinzie will be attending Montana State University, and her major is Business. MaKinzie’s parents are Jodie Mason and the late Dave Mason.

Mia Roxanne McCarthy: Mia will be attending Arizona State University, and her major is Marketing (Digital and Integrated Marketing Communications). Mia’s parents are Becky and Paul McCarthy.

Kennadie K. McMahon: Kennadie will be attending The University of Montana Western, and her major is Psychology. Kennadie’s parents are Dana and Kevin McMahon.

Garrett Thales Monson: Garrett will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho, and his major is Business Management and Law. Garrett’s parents are Richelle and Mike Monson.

Jakob Thomas Nielsen: Jakob will be attending Montana Technological University or Montana State University, and his major is Biomedical Engineering. Jakob’s parents are Lissa and Tom Nielsen.

Joseph Robert Phillip: Joseph will be attending The University of Montana Davidson Honors College, and his major is Biology. Joseph’s parents are Abbie and Mark Phillip.

Olivia M. Quinn: Olivia will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Nursing. Olivia’s parents are Brittany and Jim Quinn.

Isabel James Russo: Isabel will be attending Washington State University, and her major is Zoology. Isabel’s parents are Amy and Anthony Russo.

Brady C. Shannon: Brady will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and his major is Aeronautical Science. Brady’s parents are Bobbi and Tom Shannon.

Camren D. Stalker: Camren will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Mechanical Engineering. Camren’s parents are Ashley and David Stalker and Amber Cuchine.

David Vance Stapley: David will be attending The University of Montana, and his major is Chemistry. David’s parents are Danella and Ryan Stapley.

Mya M. Stenson: Mya will be attending The University of Montana, and her major is Finance. Mya’s parents are Emily and Kyle Stenson.

Carley J. Trefts: Carley will be attending Montana State University, and her major is Civil Engineering. Carley’s parents are Valerie and Tim Trefts.

Nicholas J. Verlanic: Nicholas will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Business. Nicholas’ parents are Shauna and Jake Verlanic.

Trey W. Whitlock: Trey will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Undecided. Trey’s parents are Cara and Jeremey Whitlock.

Adam A. Williams: Adam will be attending Montana State University, and his major is Civil Engineering. Adam’s parents are Kyra and Rick Williams.

Braxten James Wilson: Braxten will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Engineering. Braxten’s parents are Allysia and  James Wilson.

SALUTATORIANS

Taylor V. Burke: Taylor will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Undecided. Taylor’s parents are Sara and Joseph Burke.

Abbey L. Hanni: Abbey will be attending Montana Technological University, and her major is Radiologic Technology. Abbey’s parents are Kelly and Bob Hanni.

Casey Riley Kautzman: Casey will be attending Montana State University, and his major is Engineering. Casey’s parents are Jessie and Brent Kautzman.

Cole John Stewart: Cole will be attending Montana Technological University, and his major is Civil Engineering. Cole’s parents are Heidi and Eddy Stewart.

