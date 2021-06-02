Butte High School Class of 2021 valedictorians, salutatorians named

Twenty-four Butte High School Class of 2021 seniors share the honors as co-valedictorians and five students earned the honor of salutatorians.

Top students of the Class of 2021 are as follows:

Valedictorians

Ethan Michael Andrews: Ethan is the son of Dr. Curtis and Laurie Andrews. Ethan will major in Physics and attend The University of Utah.

Chloe Faye Brown: Chloe is the daughter of Dwayne Brown and Rita Brown. Chloe will be majoring in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability. Chloe will attend The University of Montana.

Hallie Dawn Burnett: Hallie is the daughter of Boyd and Angie Burnett. Hallie will be majoring in English Education and is attending BYU in Idaho.

Aubree Morgan Corcoran: Aubree is the daughter of Keith and Leah Corcoran. Aubree will be majoring in Radiology and attend Montana Technological University.

Kayden Mikal Dziak: Kayden is the son of Chris and Kelly Dziak. Kayden will be majoring in Business and will attend North Idaho College.

Braleigh Rae Garrett: Braleigh is the daughter of Brian and Kristin Garrett. Braleigh plans to major in Business and attend The University of Montana Western.