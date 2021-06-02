Butte High School Class of 2021 valedictorians, salutatorians named

Twenty-four Butte High School Class of 2021 seniors share the honors as co-valedictorians and five students earned the honor of salutatorians.
Top students of the Class of 2021 are as follows:
Valedictorians
Ethan Michael Andrews: Ethan is the son of Dr. Curtis and Laurie Andrews. Ethan will major in Physics and attend The University of Utah.
Chloe Faye Brown: Chloe is the daughter of Dwayne Brown and Rita Brown. Chloe will be majoring in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability. Chloe will attend The University of Montana.
Hallie Dawn Burnett: Hallie is the daughter of Boyd and Angie Burnett. Hallie will be majoring in English Education and is attending BYU in Idaho.
Aubree Morgan Corcoran: Aubree is the daughter of Keith and Leah Corcoran. Aubree will be majoring in Radiology and attend Montana Technological University.
Kayden Mikal Dziak: Kayden is the son of Chris and Kelly Dziak. Kayden will be majoring in Business and will attend North Idaho College.
Braleigh Rae Garrett: Braleigh is the daughter of Brian and Kristin Garrett. Braleigh plans to major in Business and attend The University of Montana Western.
Taylinn Brianne Garrett: Taylinn is the daughter of Brenette Garrett. Taylinn plans to major in Biochemistry and attend either The University of Montana or Montana Technological University.
Ethan D. Heggem: Ethan is the son of David and Rafael Heggem. Ethan plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at Montana Technological University.
Lyddie Arleen Marie Hutchinson: Lyddie is the daughter of Kevin and Molly Hutchinson. Lyddie plans to take a year off and work.
Erik M. Johns: Erik is the son of Scott and Julie Johns. Erik plans to major in Computer Science and Computer Engineering. Erik will attend Montana State University.
Maisie A. Kroon: Maisie is the daughter of Tod and Amy Kroon. Maisie plans to major in Political Science/Pre-Law and attend The University of Montana.
Emily A. Loos: Emily is the daughter of Donroy and Carolyn Loos. Emily plans to major in Pre-Medical and attend Montana State University.
Margaret Nielsen: Margaret is the daughter of Lee and Lynn Daily-Nielsen. Margaret plans to major in Nursing and attend Montana Technological University.
Ella L. Prigge: Ella is the daughter of Leo and Jen Prigge. Ella plans to major in Environmental Analysis and her college is undecided.
Colt H. Quinn: Colt is the son of Tom and Pam Quinn. Colt plans to major in Environmental Engineering and attend Montana Technological University.
Abby J. Ricketts: Abby is the daughter of Ron Ricketts and Heather Yeo. Abby plans to major in Pre-Medicine and attend The University of Montana.
Dawson P. Roesti: Dawson is the son of Ron and Tiffany Roesti. Dawson plans to major in Biological Sciences and attend Montana Technological University.
Makayla E. Sanderson: Makayla is the daughter of Robert and Michele Sanderson. Makayla plans to major in Biochemistry at Montana State University.
Madison L. Skeel: Madison is the daughter of George and Shanelle Skeel. Madison plans to major in Chemistry and attend Carroll College.
Evan Taylor Starr: Evan is the son of Jake and Cheryl Starr. Evan will attend Montana Technological University and major in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering.
Irelyn Summers: Irelyn is the daughter of John Summers and Amber Godbout. Irelyn plans to major in Criminology/Law and attend The University of Montana.
Anna E. Trudnowski: Anna is the daughter of Dan and Diana Trudnowski. Anna plans to major in Engineering and attend Montana State University.
MacKenzie L. Tutty: MacKenzie is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Tutty. MacKenzie plans to major in Business and attend The University of Montana.
Kelly A. White: Kelly is the daughter of Matthew White and Jackie Delaney. Kelly plans to major in Pre-Dental and Biology. Kelly will attend Carroll College.
Salutatorians
Brie Elizabeth Birkenbuel: Brie is the daughter of Travis and Lorri Birkenbuel. Brie plans to major in Occupational Safety and Health. Brie will attend Montana Technological University.
Chloe J. Carpenter: Chloe is the daughter of Cody Carpenter and Elizabeth Ohs. Chloe is undecided on her major and will attend Montana State University.
Taylor Belle Liva: Taylor is the daughter of Geno and Jori Liva. Taylor plans to major in Biological Sciences/Pre-Medical. Taylor will attend either Montana State University or Montana Technological University.
Hailey R. Nielson: Hailey is the daughter of Tim and Valerie Nielson. Hailey plans to major in Bio Chemistry and attend Montana Technological University.
Samantha J. Phillips: Samantha is the daughter of Russ and Jen Phillips. Samantha will major in Exercise and Health Science. Samantha will attend Montana Technological University.