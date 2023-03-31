The 2023 Butte High School Prom will be held from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.
This year's theme is "Highlight the Night.''
Following are royalty candidates:
Makenna Bazo, daughter of Wayne Bazo and Adrianne Harrison
Teya Mckenzie Edwards, daughter of Jimmy Edwards and Tara Lazzari
Jae Grant, daughter of Carlene and Jay Grant
Camille Kautzman, daughter of Jessie and Brent Kautzman
Lauren Powers, daughter of Matt and Nikki Powers
Chaeli Scown, daughter of Brandon and Keisha Scown
Evan Andrews, son of Laurie & Curtis Andrews
Blake Facincani, son of Brian and Jennifer Facincani
James Robert Hadley Jr., son of Chrissy and James Hadley
Tristyn King, son of Bob King
Cave F. Petersen, son of Dean and Jennifer Petersen
Jonas Sherman, son of Chris and Cindy Sherman
