Butte High School 2021 Coronation Royalty named

Twelve students are candidates for royalty at the 2021 Butte High Senior Coronation on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Copper King Inn.
The king and queen will be announced at the dance.
Queen candidates:
Teagan Kennis, daughter of John and KD Kennis
Pieper Joseph, daughter of Mick and Erin Wonnacott
Mia McCarthy, daughter of Paul and Becky McCarthy
Maiya Carpenter, daughter of Chad and Kristine Carpenter
Katie Keller, daughter of Bill and Missy Keller
Abbey Hanni, daughter of Bob and Kelly Hanni
King candidates:
Trey Whitlock, son of Jeremy and Cara Whitlock
Noah Carlson, son of John and Sherry Carlson
Michael Perino, son of Diane Johnson and Louie Perino
Luke Anderson, son of Chris and Charlene Anderson
Holt Downey, son of Mike and Brittany Downey
Camren Stalker, son of David and Ashley Stalker