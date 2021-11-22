 Skip to main content
Butte High School 2021 Coronation Royalty named

Twelve students are candidates for royalty at the 2021 Butte High Senior Coronation on Wednesday, Nov. 24,  at the Copper King Inn.

The king and queen will be announced at the dance.

Queen candidates:

Teagan Kennis, daughter of John and KD Kennis

Pieper Joseph, daughter of Mick and Erin Wonnacott

Mia McCarthy, daughter of ​Paul and Becky McCarthy

Maiya Carpenter, daughter of ​Chad and Kristine Carpenter

Katie Keller, daughter of ​Bill and Missy Keller

Abbey Hanni, daughter of Bob and Kelly Hanni

King candidates:

Trey Whitlock, son of Jeremy and Cara Whitlock

Noah Carlson, son of John and Sherry Carlson

Michael Perino, son of Diane Johnson and Louie Perino

Luke Anderson, son of ​Chris and Charlene Anderson

Holt Downey, son of Mike and Brittany Downey

Camren Stalker, son of ​David and Ashley Stalker

