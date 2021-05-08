 Skip to main content
Butte High prom royalty named
Butte High prom royalty named

Levi McMahon and Anna Trudnowski were name king and queen at Butte High School's annual prom Friday night.

McMahon is the son of Debbie and Mike McMahon. Trudnowski is the daughter of Dan and Diana Trudnowski

