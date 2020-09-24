 Skip to main content
Butte High parents plan homecoming parade
The traditional pep rally, parade and dance associated with high school homecoming events have been nixed this year due to COVID-19.

But that’s not stopping some Butte High School parents — all of whom are spearheading their own homecoming parade, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the old Kmart parking lot.

Family, friends and Bulldog fans are encouraged to come out to cheer for the athletes and this year’s royalty as they drive down the parade route, which ends at the Butte Civic Center.

