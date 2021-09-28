Butte High names 2021-22 homecoming candidates

Twelve candidates have been named homecoming royalty for Butte High School.

Butte High's homecoming is Friday, Oct. 1, and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the school.

The 2021-22 king and queen will be announced during half-time when the Bulldogs cap off homecoming week with a football game against Helena Capital at 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium.

Following are the 2021 candidates:

Eli Wroblewski, son of Kevin Wroblewski

Cole Worley, son of Deeanna and Shane Worley

Casey Kautzman, son of Jessie and Brent Kautzman

Max Demarais, son of Melissa and Brian Demarais

Gavin Vetter, son of Crissy and Rody Vetter

Cole Stewart, son of Heidi and Eddy Stewart

Hailee Houchin, daughter of Valerie and Edward Houchin

Jordyn Bolton, daughter of Judy and Mickey Bolton

Joscelyn Cleveland, daughter of Raena and Josh Cleveland

Brysynn Dunn, daughter of Angie Poole and John Dunn