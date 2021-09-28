Butte High names 2021-22 homecoming candidates

Twelve candidates have been named homecoming royalty for Butte High School.
Butte High's homecoming is Friday, Oct. 1, and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the school.
The 2021-22 king and queen will be announced during half-time when the Bulldogs cap off homecoming week with a football game against Helena Capital at 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium.
Following are the 2021 candidates:
Eli Wroblewski, son of Kevin Wroblewski
Cole Worley, son of Deeanna and Shane Worley
Casey Kautzman, son of Jessie and Brent Kautzman
Max Demarais, son of Melissa and Brian Demarais
Gavin Vetter, son of Crissy and Rody Vetter
Cole Stewart, son of Heidi and Eddy Stewart
Hailee Houchin, daughter of Valerie and Edward Houchin
Jordyn Bolton, daughter of Judy and Mickey Bolton
Joscelyn Cleveland, daughter of Raena and Josh Cleveland
Brysynn Dunn, daughter of Angie Poole and John Dunn
Brooke McGrath, daughter of Kathy and Mike McGrath