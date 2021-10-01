 Skip to main content
Butte High homecoming king, queens announced
Butte High homecoming king, queens announced

The 2021 Butte High School homecoming queens are Jordyn Bolton and Saylor Allen. Homecoming king is Max Demarais.

Bolton is the daughter of Judy and Mickey Bolton. Allen is the daughter of Camy and Russ Allen. Demarais is the son of Melissa and Brian Demarais.

