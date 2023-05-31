Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Butte High School’s class of 2023 will graduate Thursday at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave.

The commencement will be from 8 to 10 p.m., with 288 seniors walking across the stage to receive diplomas.

The speaker will be one of the 17 valedictorians, Ryan John Tomich, son of John and Maureen Tomich. He will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he will major in computer science/electrical engineering.

Listed below are the rest of the valedictorians and salutatorians.

Valedictorians

Evan K. Andrews, son of Dr. Curtis Andrews and Laurie Andrews, will be attending the University of Utah and major in business.

Mason Creed Christian, son of Jacob and Shelly Christian, will be attending West Liberty University in West Virginia to major in biochemistry and pre-medicine.

Riley John Doyle, son of John Doyle and Cheryl Doyle, will be attending Montana Technological University and major in business and information technology.

James Robert Hadley, Jr., son of Chrissy Hadley and James Hadley, will be attending the University of Pennsylvania to major in physics and political science.

Ladd Wilson Paul Hutchinson, son of Kevin Hutchinson and Molly Hutchinson, will be attending the University of Utah and will major in biomedical engineering.

Camille Collette Kautzman, daughter of Dr. Jessie Kautzman and Brent Kautzman, will be attending Montana State University to major in pre-medicine.

Max Karl Kluck, son of Julia and Bart Kluck, will be attending the University of Utah and will major in mechanical engineering.

Gianna B. Liva, daughter of Geno and Jori Liva, will be attending the University of Utah to major in biochemistry and genetics.

Averie M. Olsen, daughter of Rebecca Ricci and Mark Olsen, will be attending Oregon State University and will major in accounting and business.

Lauren Nicole Madeline Powers, daughter of Nikki Powers and Matt Powers, will be attending Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to major in secondary education.

Jack Michael Prigge, son of Jen and Leo Prigge, will be attending Occidental College in Los Angeles. He is undecided on his course of study.

Bridger Ainsley Schutte, son of Trent Schutte and Judi Schutte, will be attending Montana Technological University to major in mechanical engineering.

Madison Marie Seaholm, daughter of Andrea Seaholm and Brian Seaholm, will be attending Montana State University and will major in biology.

Jonas J. Sherman, son of Cindy Sherman and Christopher Sherman, will be attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut to major in mechanical engineering.

Cameron J. Tobiness, son of Shauna Bennett and Joe Tobiness, will be attending Montana Technological University and will major in mechanical engineering.

Reid Lynch Whitlock, son of Jeremey and Cara Whitlock, will be attending Montana Technological University to major in nursing.

Salutatorians

Ashlyn Kate Burnett, daughter of Boyd Burnett and Angie Burnett, will be attending Montana Technological University in partnership with the University of Montana Western and will major in elementary education.

Taylor Mahe Bushman, daughter of Tori Bushman and Dr. Chad Bushman, will be attending Montana State University to major in cell biology and neuroscience.

Mullanie M. McElroy, daughter of Kate Mattern, Gary Mattern and Jaric McElroy, will be attending Montana State University and will major in pre-medicine.

Joseph Daniel Schrader, son of Rich and Sue Schrader, will be attending Montana State University to major in kinesiology.