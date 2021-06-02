Butte High co-valedictorian Prigge sets sights on California

During the 2018 campaign for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Ella knocked on about 2,000 doors in Butte, more than anyone else on the team. Her efforts that year earned her the Butte Area Rising Coalition’s Profile in Courage Award before she was even old enough to vote.

“I think I got to see firsthand, working in 2018 for Jon Tester, how I could actually have an effect on people,” Ella said. She returned to campaign work for Steve Bullock’s 2020 presidential bid.

Ella played varsity golf for four years. She won seventh place at All State twice and helped take the team to third place at state twice, among other individual and team accomplishments. Thanks to golf, Ella made friends at BHS before even starting school — which was convenient, as she missed the first two days of every school year for tournaments.

“Golf really taught me a lot about who I wanted to become,” Ella said. “It taught me how to confront a person when they aren’t being honest, it taught me how to have proper etiquette ... it taught me how to keep my attitude high even if I was having a super bad day, and it taught me how to let things go.”