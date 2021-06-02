Butte High co-valedictorian Prigge sets sights on California

After a Butte High School education filled with hard work and great friends, co-valedictorian Ella Prigge says she’s “ready for the next chapter.”
“I’m really proud of finishing at the top of my class,” Prigge said, but she’s even more proud of her reputation as someone people can come to for academic help or friendship.
“It’s just so hard not to like her. She’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” said Prigge’s friend Hannah Merrick.
Prigge will be graduating on June 2 with a 4.0 GPA. Since Butte High doesn’t weigh GPAs, she’s one of 24 valedictorians, but Ella has about 13 AP, honors, and dual credit classes under her belt. Those who know her all agreed: she’s got work ethic in spades. She needs it to balance her political activism, golf, academics, piano, family and social life.
“Even though she’s so smart, she works so hard,” Merrick said.
“I think we often try to get her to pump the brakes a little bit,” her father, Leo Prigge, said. “She burns pretty hot.”
According to Ella’s mother, Jen Prigge, they always tried to drill into Ella that her brilliance wouldn’t take her anywhere without hard work.
“From a young age I was always pushed to work hard by family, and just inspired by the people around me,” Ella said. “I wanted to work hard for myself but also for them.”
Ella recalled rediscovering her love of reading in her English II Honors class thanks to the teacher’s well-stocked bookshelf. Her grandmother, Marnie Prigge, fondly recounted young Ella checking out over a dozen books at every library trip and then sorting them when she got home. According to Marnie and Jen, Ella has always sought knowledge and loved learning.
“I just have been really thankful for the education that I’ve gotten from Butte High,” Ella said.
Ella is passionate about politics, and Marnie partially credits this political literacy to travel. Ella went to Europe with her family in sixth grade, and visited Cambodia and Vietnam in 2020 before the lockdown. She described these travel experiences as “eye-opening.”
“She has seen, not only tourist sights, but she’s seen how people interact and live. I think she has a real sense of social justice,” Marnie said.
“I often find myself in political discussions in history classes,” Ella said with amusement. She’s known for being outspoken about what she believes in.
During the 2018 campaign for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Ella knocked on about 2,000 doors in Butte, more than anyone else on the team. Her efforts that year earned her the Butte Area Rising Coalition’s Profile in Courage Award before she was even old enough to vote.
“I think I got to see firsthand, working in 2018 for Jon Tester, how I could actually have an effect on people,” Ella said. She returned to campaign work for Steve Bullock’s 2020 presidential bid.
Ella played varsity golf for four years. She won seventh place at All State twice and helped take the team to third place at state twice, among other individual and team accomplishments. Thanks to golf, Ella made friends at BHS before even starting school — which was convenient, as she missed the first two days of every school year for tournaments.
“Golf really taught me a lot about who I wanted to become,” Ella said. “It taught me how to confront a person when they aren’t being honest, it taught me how to have proper etiquette ... it taught me how to keep my attitude high even if I was having a super bad day, and it taught me how to let things go.”
Ella said she’s been working hard since her freshman year to be able to go to a good college because she wanted to open up opportunities for herself. From the beginning, Ella aimed to take as many advanced classes as she could to get a well-rounded education.
“I was really just trying to set myself up for success by working hard and hoping that would pay off in the end,” Ella said.
Ella will attend Pomona College in Claremont, California in the fall. She was offered the University of Montana’s full-ride Presidential Leadership Scholarship, but “fell in love with Pomona” after she visited.
“I knew it was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up,” Ella said.
She doesn’t yet know what she’ll major in, but she’s leaning toward environmental analysis.
“Living in the largest Superfund site in the country has really put in perspective the effect that environmental policy and urban planning can have,” Ella said.
As she moves forward, Ella isn’t prioritizing a high-paying career.
“As long as I’m helping people, that’s the end goal,” Ella said. “That’s the dream.”
Though Ella will be moving all the way to the West Coast, the richest hill on Earth will stay in her heart. She’s wanted to spread her wings and leave Montana for a long time, but in the past year, she’s gained a new appreciation for the Butte community. She’s ready to take the next step, but she knows that Butte will always be there for her to return to eventually.