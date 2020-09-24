Butte High celebrates homecoming week, names tip-off royalty candidates

Contests, costumes, football and royalty typically mark a week of homecoming activities this time of the year at Butte High School. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a wrench into plans and students, teachers and parents are having to deal with a less spirited homecoming week.
The school district has had to cancel the annual pep assembly, parade and dance due to coronavirus concerns. But some traditional homecoming activities, like themed dress-up days and selecting homecoming royalty, are still on tap this week to try keep school spirit alive amid the pandemic.
Butte High will cap off the homecoming week with a football game at 7 p.m. Friday night, when the Bulldogs, 0-2, host the Sentinel Spartans, 2-0, from Missoula at Naranche Stadium.
A coronation will be held during half-time to announce the 2020 homecoming king and queen, said Denise Smith, a special education teacher and student council advisor at Butte High School. And the queen will be crowned with a tiara donated by Keenan Jewelers.
“Typically the homecoming court would walk across the field, but we weren’t sure if kids would be allowed on the field,” Smith said. “It sounds like the homecoming king and queen might be able to do that on Friday, as long as everything goes well until then, but plans could always change.”
Last week, the school district and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department agreed to allow more spectators at high school football games. Each football player can now give out four tickets to home games, or two tickets at away games.
A limited number of Butte High seniors will be allowed to attend as well, though the specific limit hasn't yet been set. Naranche's student section has a capacity of 200.
Meanwhile, meet the seniors of Butte High’s 2020 homecoming royalty court.
Candidates for homecoming queen: Taylinn Garrett, daughter of Brenette Garrett; Taylor Liva, daughter of Geno Liva and Jori Liva; Kelly White, daughter of Jackie Delaney and Matthew White; Hannah Morin-Ferguson, daughter of Tina Morin and David Ferguson; Mackenzie Tutty, daughter of Tim and Lisa Tutty; and McCaul McCarthy, daughter of Shane and Mikelyn McCarthy.
Candidates for homecoming king: Jake Olson, son of Bob Olson and Amy Olson; Ryan Neil, son of Jeff Neil and Tracy Neil; Aidan Pezdark, son of Greg Pezdark and Angie Pezdark; Banner Cetraro, son of Bryan Cetraro and Niki Cetraro; Tanner Huff, son of Pat Huff and Traci McArthur; and Ty Raiha, son of Brenda Raiha and Greg Raiha.
