Butte High celebrates homecoming week, names tip-off royalty candidates

Contests, costumes, football and royalty typically mark a week of homecoming activities this time of the year at Butte High School. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a wrench into plans and students, teachers and parents are having to deal with a less spirited homecoming week.

The school district has had to cancel the annual pep assembly, parade and dance due to coronavirus concerns. But some traditional homecoming activities, like themed dress-up days and selecting homecoming royalty, are still on tap this week to try keep school spirit alive amid the pandemic.

Butte High will cap off the homecoming week with a football game at 7 p.m. Friday night, when the Bulldogs, 0-2, host the Sentinel Spartans, 2-0, from Missoula at Naranche Stadium.

A coronation will be held during half-time to announce the 2020 homecoming king and queen, said Denise Smith, a special education teacher and student council advisor at Butte High School. And the queen will be crowned with a tiara donated by Keenan Jewelers.