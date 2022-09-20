 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte High celebrates Homecoming; royalty candidates named

Butte High School will celebrate Homecoming week with a parade starting at the school at noon Friday, Sept. 23, and continuing through Uptown Butte. Friday night's Homecoming game against Big Sky kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Naranche Stadium. The Butte High Silver B's will be honored and 2022 royalty will be named at halftime.

King and queen candidates are as follows:

Cameron Gurnsey, son of Ryan and Keisha Stosich and Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey

Ethan Cunningham, son of Zach Cunningham and Annie Cunningham

Max Gallicano, son of Mary and Bill Gallicano

Solomon Motavo Johnson, son of Floyd Alexander Johnson and Elizabeth Mumbua Johnson

Taylor Parks, son of Mike and Beth Parks

Isaac Kohler, son of Ben Kohler and Charity Lovshin

Hanna Haberman, daughter of Dolly and Shawn Demessemaker

Gigi Liva, daughter of Geno and Jori Liva

Taylor Bushman, daughter of Tori Bushman and Chad Bushman

Jasmine Richards, daughter of Tammy and Jim Richards

Grace Gransbery, daughter of Beverley and Dean Gransbery

Kesley Fivey, daughter of Bob and Kelli Fivey

