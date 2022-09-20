Butte High celebrates Homecoming; royalty candidates named

Butte High School will celebrate Homecoming week with a parade starting at the school at noon Friday, Sept. 23, and continuing through Uptown Butte. Friday night's Homecoming game against Big Sky kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Naranche Stadium. The Butte High Silver B's will be honored and 2022 royalty will be named at halftime.
King and queen candidates are as follows:
Cameron Gurnsey, son of Ryan and Keisha Stosich and Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey
Ethan Cunningham, son of Zach Cunningham and Annie Cunningham
Max Gallicano, son of Mary and Bill Gallicano
Solomon Motavo Johnson, son of Floyd Alexander Johnson and Elizabeth Mumbua Johnson
Taylor Parks, son of Mike and Beth Parks
Isaac Kohler, son of Ben Kohler and Charity Lovshin
People are also reading…
Hanna Haberman, daughter of Dolly and Shawn Demessemaker
Gigi Liva, daughter of Geno and Jori Liva
Taylor Bushman, daughter of Tori Bushman and Chad Bushman
Jasmine Richards, daughter of Tammy and Jim Richards
Grace Gransbery, daughter of Beverley and Dean Gransbery
Kesley Fivey, daughter of Bob and Kelli Fivey