Butte High Bulldogs bring home the gold

Three Butte High School students, Jim Kinsey, Derek Banes-Parsons and Haden Struznik, recently took home gold in the 2022 SkillsUSA state competition in Helena.

The annual event is for middle school, high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA and was held April 7-9. It showcased 250 career and technical education students from Montana competing in 31 different trade, technical and leadership events. During the state competition, the CTE students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, welding, and construction.

SkillsUSA oversaw the contests, with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by industry. The non-profit was founded in 1965 and helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills.

Gold medals went to Derek Banes-Parsons for his welding sculpture and Haden Struznik for his diesel equipment technology. Jim Kinsey took gold for his state pin design and a bronze medal for his prepared speech.

These three gold medal winners are eligible to compete at the national championship, which will be held in June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Other Butte High winners included Kyle Taylor, who earned a bronze medal for his welding sculpture, and Peyton Seymour and Kyle Kinsey were elected state officers.

