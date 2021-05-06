 Skip to main content
Butte High announces prom royalty candidates
Butte High announces prom royalty candidates

Butte High School will have its annual prom on Friday, May 7, at Naranche Stadium. Candidates for king and queen are listed below.

King

Blake Drakos, son of Damon and Alisha Drakos

Erik Johns, son of Scott and Julie Johns

Luke Harding, son of Scott and Katie Harding and Mary Anne Herzog

Levi McMahon, son of Debbie and Mike McMahon

Kian O’Neill, son of Jim and Traci O’Neill

Colt Quinn, son of Tom and Pam Quinn

Dawson Roesti, son of Ron and Tiffany Roesti

Queen

Brie Birkenbuel, daughter of Lorri and Travis Birkenbuel

Braleigh Garrett, daughter of Brian and Kristin Garrett

Gabriella Gransbery, daughter of Dean and Beverley Gransbery

Kennedy Lean, daughter of Coby and Heather Lean

Sammi Phillips, daughter of Russ and Jen Phillips

Maisy Taylor, daughter of Kerry Taylor

Anna Trudnowski, daughter of Dan and Diana Trudnowski

