Butte High announces prom royalty candidates

Butte High School will have its annual prom on Friday, May 7, at Naranche Stadium. Candidates for king and queen are listed below.
King
Blake Drakos, son of Damon and Alisha Drakos
Erik Johns, son of Scott and Julie Johns
Luke Harding, son of Scott and Katie Harding and Mary Anne Herzog
Levi McMahon, son of Debbie and Mike McMahon
Kian O’Neill, son of Jim and Traci O’Neill
Colt Quinn, son of Tom and Pam Quinn
Dawson Roesti, son of Ron and Tiffany Roesti
Queen
Brie Birkenbuel, daughter of Lorri and Travis Birkenbuel
Braleigh Garrett, daughter of Brian and Kristin Garrett
Gabriella Gransbery, daughter of Dean and Beverley Gransbery
Kennedy Lean, daughter of Coby and Heather Lean
Sammi Phillips, daughter of Russ and Jen Phillips
Maisy Taylor, daughter of Kerry Taylor
Anna Trudnowski, daughter of Dan and Diana Trudnowski