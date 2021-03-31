'Butte helps its own': Vaccination clinics have a big supporting cast

The needle work that health workers are doing at Butte’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics is of course the critical, life-saving component of the endeavor. Everything else is built around that.
There’s a lot of “everything else” going on, however, from directing car and foot traffic at the Butte Civic Center to keeping things as clean and safe as possible to ensuring that those administering the shots and running the show get a decent lunch.
Businesses are helping out, too, and Butte-Silver Bow commissioners pitched in Tuesday by purchasing sandwiches and salads that the owner of Uptown restaurant North 46 made and delivered to the dozens of people checking folks in and administering shots.
The money was from a discretionary social fund commissioners voluntarily pay into so they can buy such things as birthday cakes, sympathy cards and flowers and have an annual Christmas party.
In this case, the cash provided meals to health-care workers and gave a little boost to a restaurant that’s just getting started again after a year of COVID closure.
“This is an excellent jumpstart,” said North 46 owner Casey McConnell after bringing in three giant trays of deli sandwiches, coleslaw, lemon-basil pasta salad and freshly baked cookies. “I’m in the process right now of rehiring crews so we can open up full time again.”
Besides a few kinks in the beginning, some due to vaccine limits and shipment delays, there’s virtually a clockwork rhythm to the vaccination clinics in Butte with lots of folks playing supporting roles.
“It’s just smooth,” said Diane Regan, who organized the clinic operations for the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Health. “We have volunteers in strategic places to make sure we don’t miss any issues. These folks are there and they know what they are supposed to be doing.”
That was on clear display Tuesday, when hundreds of Butte residents came to the Civic Center for their second shots. Every step from the get-go was neatly orchestrated and there were kind words and smiles along the way.
“It’s so positive,” said Lori Maloney, a member of Butte Catholic Community North, whose parishioners have volunteered for all sorts of duties at the clinics. On this day, her fourth stint, Maloney was directing folks where to go as they walked into the arena.
“This is a good thing,” she said. “Everybody wants this thing to be over and done with. There was just a little guy who came through here who has Down syndrome and he was just raving. He was thrilled. It was like he won the gold medal.”
Most of those giving shots and registering people are paid health workers or staff from St. James Healthcare, Southwest Montana Community Health Center and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. There are about three dozen of them at the clinics.
But Risik Rask, director of pharmacy at St. James Healthcare and game-day manager of the mass vaccination clinics, says volunteers are also integral to operations.
“Tech students are coming in and volunteering,” Rask said. “We have some people who volunteer through St. James, we have retired nurses who contact us to come out and volunteer. I mean, without our volunteers, it wouldn’t be this successful.”
The volunteers from Tech include football players, some helping people who are immobile get around. There are nursing students at Tech helping out, too, and they are allowed to administer shots.
On Tuesday, first-year nursing students Nicole Davison from Butte and Sidnee Skelton from Corvallis were doing just that. By noon, they figured, they’d provided about 300 people with the vaccine.
“It’s been an interesting experience to start nursing school this way but it’s been good,” Skelton said. Davison said they also helped out during a clinic on St. Patrick’s Day.
Commissioner Michele Shea is the one who suggested council members dip into their personal social fund to pay for a day’s worth of lunches. She asked others about it first, of course.
“It was an overwhelming yes to do this. As a body, we have been vocal in our support for the health department. This is one more little way to help,” Shea said, adding that so many others in Butte were doing the same.
North 46 was a nice fit, she said, because they were “just getting rolling again” after being closed for months and months.
McConnell said she just recently sought out applicants for help and hopes to hire five or six others so she can fully reopen her bistro and bakery at 102 E. Granite St.
They offer catering, too, but in order to fill Tuesday’s order solo, she started her day at 3 a.m. and got some volunteer delivery help from her 11-year-old son, Ricky Dale. The timing was good because he’s on spring break.
“They (commissioners) wanted to treat everyone today to something special so we put this together for them,” McConnell said as she set everything out on cloth-covered tables in a hallway outside the arena.
Regan said several people and businesses have paid for lunches at the clinics. They include McGree Trucking and family members, Pam Palagi, Montana Precision Products (Seacast), Steele’s Warehouse and St. James. The health department has also utilized some federal COVID relief funds to pay for lunches.
There have been so many who have stepped up in so many ways, Regan said.
“We are lucky. Butte helps its own,” she said. “I just think people here have a community spirit. It takes a community to get through this. It has been pretty amazing to watch.”