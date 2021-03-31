'Butte helps its own': Vaccination clinics have a big supporting cast

Besides a few kinks in the beginning, some due to vaccine limits and shipment delays, there’s virtually a clockwork rhythm to the vaccination clinics in Butte with lots of folks playing supporting roles.

“It’s just smooth,” said Diane Regan, who organized the clinic operations for the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Health. “We have volunteers in strategic places to make sure we don’t miss any issues. These folks are there and they know what they are supposed to be doing.”

That was on clear display Tuesday, when hundreds of Butte residents came to the Civic Center for their second shots. Every step from the get-go was neatly orchestrated and there were kind words and smiles along the way.

“It’s so positive,” said Lori Maloney, a member of Butte Catholic Community North, whose parishioners have volunteered for all sorts of duties at the clinics. On this day, her fourth stint, Maloney was directing folks where to go as they walked into the arena.

“This is a good thing,” she said. “Everybody wants this thing to be over and done with. There was just a little guy who came through here who has Down syndrome and he was just raving. He was thrilled. It was like he won the gold medal.”