Butte health department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Karen Sullivan

Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow County health director, speaks about the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment Results at a park near St. James Healthcare in Butte in this file photo.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were confirmed beginning Monday, Sept. 21 through Thursday, Sept. 24.

The new cases include: 

• three females and one male ages 10-19

• three females and four males in their 20s

• one female and one male in their 30s

• two males in their 40s

• one female in her 60s

• one female in her 80s

The Health Department has determined that four of the cases are contacts to other cases, six cases are household contacts to other cases, one case is associated with travel, and one case is community-acquired.

How the five other cases were transmitted is under investigation.

The new cases bring to a total 248 COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. The Health Department is managing 74 active cases. An estimated 212 people in Butte-Silver Bow are currently quarantined and in the process of being tested.

The Health Department’s numbers related to COVID-19 and the map data featured by the state of Montana at times do not exactly match up, as cases are being confirmed quickly and several cases come out of isolation. The state map is located at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d

