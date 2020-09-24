Butte health department downscaling influenza vaccination efforts due to COVID-19 workload

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will not be conducting widespread influenza vaccination clinics for the 2020-2021 flu season, according to Health Officer Karen Sullivan.

The decision to downscale the department’s clinics is due to lack of staff capacity to conduct the clinics in the midst of the department’s management of the COVID-19 event.

“While getting a flu shot is very important, especially this season with the novel coronavirus in our midst, the Health Department’s priority is management of COVID-19,” Sullivan said.

Traditionally, the Health Department has annually conducted three to four large flu clinics at the department, 25 W. Front St., and administered flu vaccines to about 60 organizations, businesses and schools in the county.

The department has also offered flu vaccines to walk-in clients throughout the season, which runs annually from October through June.

The department is currently notifying organizations to make other flu vaccine arrangements.