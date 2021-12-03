Butte Health Department confirms eight new COVID-19 fatalities

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed in a news release Friday eight additional COVID-19 fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow ranging in age from late-40s to mid-80s.

Earlier this week, the first case of Omicron was identified in the U.S. The individual had mild symptoms that are improving, according to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. The variant has not yet been found in Montana.

Experts say the tools available to reduce severity and spread, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and proper sanitation should remain effective against this variant. The CDC recommends that we remain vigilant but maintains it is not a cause for additional panic.

Although children are less susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, they are more likely to spread it to family members and loved ones who are at high risk of severe illness and death, which is why it’s recommended that eligible children vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at:

• Butte-Silver Bow Health Department (406-497-5008)

• Rocky Mountain Clinic/SCL Health Medical Group (406-496-3600)

• Southwest Montana Community Health Center (406-723-4075)

• Walgreen’s Pharmacy (406-782-5471)

• Walmart Pharmacy (406-494-1420)

Upcoming vaccine vlinics:

• Butte Plaza Mall —10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4

• Butte Plaza Mall — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18

Other communicable diseases

Butte-Silver Bow has seen several cases of Enteropathogenic E. Coli, but has not yet been able to link them to a common source. If you have been experiencing unusual GI symptoms, please see a physician or a provider.

This has been a bad season so far for RSV. If your child has a cough, please keep them out of school or daycare and get them tested if possible. This virus can be serious or fatal in young children.

