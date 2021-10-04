Butte Health Department confirms 168 active COVID-19 cases; 15-week vaccine sweepstakes campaign ends

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 168 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, the county saw 191 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 27 cases daily. Nine new cases were added this past weekend, and an additional 27 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.

Median age for the epi-week was 38.

Of the 168 active cases going into Monday evening, 27 were age 17 or younger, with 11 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.

Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.

The CHC is able to accomplish about 50 tests daily, with testing slots going quickly, according to CHC Chief Executive Officer Shawna Yates, M.D.

Drive-through testing is also available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing occurs near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.