Butte Health Department confirms 168 active COVID-19 cases; 15-week vaccine sweepstakes campaign ends

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 168 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, the county saw 191 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 27 cases daily. Nine new cases were added this past weekend, and an additional 27 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.
Median age for the epi-week was 38.
Of the 168 active cases going into Monday evening, 27 were age 17 or younger, with 11 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.
The CHC is able to accomplish about 50 tests daily, with testing slots going quickly, according to CHC Chief Executive Officer Shawna Yates, M.D.
Drive-through testing is also available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing occurs near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Testing is also available to all community members through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.
Nova Health Urgent Care at 3545 Harrison is also offering COVID-19 tests. The clinic may be reached at 430-1034.
The Montana Technological University community — faculty, staff and students — is asked to seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
As of Monday, the Health Department was reporting a test positivity rate of 8.9%. The department was also reporting, as of Monday morning, 75.53 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Sixty-four percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which is at 65%.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, with pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (use west-side entrance)
- Thursday, Oct. 7, Butte Civic Center lobby, noon to 2 p.m.
In addition to the pop-up locations, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
In regard to COVID-19 booster shots, the CDC recommends that:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings 18 years or older should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;
- People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;
- People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and
- People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
The FDA will hold advisory committee meetings later this month to discuss emergency use authorization for Moderna and J&J booster doses and COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. The Moderna booster will be discussed Oct. 14, while the J&J booster will be discussed Oct. 15. The vaccine for younger children will be discussed Oct. 26.
The Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ended last Thursday, with a total of $525,000 being awarded to 75 fully vaccinated residents of Butte-Silver Bow — 30 people winning $10,000, and 45 people taking home $5,000.
Over the 15-week campaign, the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals in Butte-Silver Bow increased by 8.6%, moving from 16,796 individuals fully vaccinated June 24 to 19,388 fully immunized as of Monday, a gain of 2,592 fully vaccinated individuals.