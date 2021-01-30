Butte grandmother's painting back in the family again

Eddie Jo Hauck is only 24 but she was, is and will remain a lifelong student of Butte history. She is also an avid collector of all things Butte, including Columbia Gardens memorabilia.
Sometime in the early days of 2020, she was scrolling through items on Etsy, a worldwide online marketplace, and spotted a painting of the Columbia Gardens. She immediately wanted it.
As she enlarged the picture of the painting, she recognized the artist’s name — Carol Reynolds.
“Oh my God! That’s my grandmother’s signature,” she recalled saying at the time.
So, not only did Hauck want it, she had to have it and got in contact with the owner immediately.
“This painting is truly a piece of not only Butte's history, but also my history,” explained Hauck.
Somehow, though, in the days that followed, Hauck lost any and all information on the painting, which included the present owner’s contact information. She then turned back to social media in an attempt to retrieve it, but after several attempts, had no luck and decided to give up the search. It just wasn’t meant to be.
At least not until last Sunday, when Hauck, on a whim, decided to go looking once again on Etsy. This time she hit the jackpot because lo and behold, there was the painting once again. With the help of her friend, Kasie Baker, she was able to snap it up and by Thursday, it was in her possession.
“It was devastating when I was unable to get it last year, but I got it now,” said an exuberant Hauck during a telephone interview.
The previous owner, from Seattle, Washington, purchased it three years ago at a Seattle art sale, so Hauck is not sure how many times the painting has passed hands.
“It looks like my grandmother just painted it yesterday,” said Hauck. “I can’t get over how vibrant it still is."
Painted in 1984, she is thrilled to have it back in the family and her grandmother feels the same way too.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Reynolds.
As for the painting, Hauck couldn’t wait to show her grandmother.
“My granddaughter was so tickled,” said Reynolds, “and I was too.”
Reynolds painted this particular piece from memory. The artist, now 84, has lived in Butte since she was 10 months old and fondly recalls Butte’s resort.
Both women are thankful the painting is back in the family.
“It’s nice to know that someone took care of it and enjoyed it,” said Reynolds.
In her 20-year career, Reynolds was commissioned to do several Butte scenes. Although canvas was her main choice, she was not averse to using metal, so some of her work can be found on saws and milk cans.
She has passed down her artistic talents to Hauck, who enjoys, among other things, painting the many headframes that dot Butte’s landscape.
Reynolds is thankful to be able to share her love of Butte with her granddaughter, and her appreciation for art.
Speaking of art, unlike Hauck, it’s been several years since Reynolds has picked up a paint brush, but that may all change.
“Maybe I’ll get started again,” said Reynolds. “This just might be the push I needed.”