Butte grandmother's painting back in the family again

Eddie Jo Hauck is only 24 but she was, is and will remain a lifelong student of Butte history. She is also an avid collector of all things Butte, including Columbia Gardens memorabilia.

Sometime in the early days of 2020, she was scrolling through items on Etsy, a worldwide online marketplace, and spotted a painting of the Columbia Gardens. She immediately wanted it.

As she enlarged the picture of the painting, she recognized the artist’s name — Carol Reynolds.

“Oh my God! That’s my grandmother’s signature,” she recalled saying at the time.

So, not only did Hauck want it, she had to have it and got in contact with the owner immediately.

“This painting is truly a piece of not only Butte's history, but also my history,” explained Hauck.

Somehow, though, in the days that followed, Hauck lost any and all information on the painting, which included the present owner’s contact information. She then turned back to social media in an attempt to retrieve it, but after several attempts, had no luck and decided to give up the search. It just wasn’t meant to be.