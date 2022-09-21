 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte Garden Club to resume meetings on Sept. 28

How to grow firecracker penstemon will be discussed at the Butte Garden Club meeting Sept. 28 at the  Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

The Butte Garden Club will begin meeting again since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the upstairs auditorium at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. An elevator is available to anyone. The archives doors automatically lock at 7:15 p.m., so don't be too late. Ample parking is available on the west side of the building.

Diana Widhalm will present the main program on her beautiful garden south of town. She starts most of her plants from seed, and the garden is in full bloom with bedding plants all summer and early fall.

The second program will concentrate on two native flowers that are easy to grow in Butte — firecracker penstemon and showy milkweed. Both are tall, loved by pollinators and ... showy.

Free fresh seed should be ready to give out. A few other notable native flowering plants will be briefly introduced.

For details email or phone Norman DeNeal at denealnorman@gmail.com or 406-723-6656.

