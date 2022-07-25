Butte Garden Club sponsoring tour of four gardens on Flat on Saturday, July 30

The tour will meet at the first garden at Ed and Betty Banderob’s home at 2601 Grand Ave. (a yellow house with white trim on the northeast corner of Grand and Stuart), where a map will be handed out to the other three gardens on the tour. Cold drinks will be available to participants.

Banderob’s is an old garden begun by the former homeowner and preserved and lovingly enhanced by the perfectionist owners. The second garden is near the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, the third near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the final garden near the Nine Mile along Blacktail Creek. At the last garden there will be a light lunch of chicken, salads and cold drinks. There is no charge for Butte Garden Club members, and others will be asked for a $2 contribution. It would be helpful if participants could bring chairs for the ending picnic.