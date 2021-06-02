Butte Fourth of July parade to return with a block party

Butte’s beloved Fourth of July parade will return in 2021 after a year-long hiatus.
The parade will start on Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center, and will proceed about two miles down Harrison Avenue to the Wells Fargo. Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation anticipates about 100 floats and attendance of over 10,000 people, similar to past years.
Butte was deprived of 2020’s parade due to COVID-19. From the moment the county health department rescinded their event restrictions earlier this year, Boyle started getting the event in motion. He doesn’t think that COVID-19 concerns will throw a wrench in things, as he ran his planned events by the department.
“I know the health department is looking forward to the event themselves,” Boyle said.
The event will be outside and Butte-Silver Bow County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. Boyle cited these factors as alleviating his worries about COVID-19.
Boyle urged folks who aren’t vaccinated to “take the time and consideration to wear a mask.”
Boyle’s company, Montana Booking Agency, will host a free outdoor concert on July 2. This “block party” will take place at 34 E. Galena St. in front of the Collective Elevation dispensary. Missoula band Letter B and the Russian-American group Red Elvises will both play, and there will be food trucks. Doyle plans to host another party on August 6.
Boyle said the event will be like Music on Main.
“I’ve been wanting to do a concert for a long time. Ever since everything started to get shut down,” Boyle said.
These events will be presented for approval by the Council of Commissioners at their Wednesday meeting. Boyle sees this as a formality — the parade is a Butte tradition, and all of the other relevant agencies such as Public Works, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s office have signed off on the parade plan.
The entry deadline for floats is June 25. Visit www.butteamericafoundation.org/july4parade2021 for more details.