Butte Fourth of July parade to return with a block party

Butte’s beloved Fourth of July parade will return in 2021 after a year-long hiatus.

The parade will start on Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center, and will proceed about two miles down Harrison Avenue to the Wells Fargo. Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation anticipates about 100 floats and attendance of over 10,000 people, similar to past years.

Butte was deprived of 2020’s parade due to COVID-19. From the moment the county health department rescinded their event restrictions earlier this year, Boyle started getting the event in motion. He doesn’t think that COVID-19 concerns will throw a wrench in things, as he ran his planned events by the department.

“I know the health department is looking forward to the event themselves,” Boyle said.

The event will be outside and Butte-Silver Bow County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state. Boyle cited these factors as alleviating his worries about COVID-19.

Boyle urged folks who aren’t vaccinated to “take the time and consideration to wear a mask.”