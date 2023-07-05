Firefighters with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department were kept busy during the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.

From June 27 to July 4, fire calls totaled 19, including a camp trailer fire early Tuesday afternoon on Cowdog Lane in southwest Butte.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, flames had already fully engulfed the trailer when firefighters arrived and no one was injured. It was extinguished by using a deck gun from the top of the firetruck. A deck gun is used for manual firefighting.

“It was a complete loss,” said Assistant Fire Chief Lee, “and we don’t know who it belongs to.”

In that time period, there were also nine grass fires, five of which were caused by fireworks. There were an additional six trash fires, two vehicle fires, a camp trailer fire, and one structure fire.