Butte firefighters battle East Ridge blaze

East Ridge fire

Winds gusting to 41 mph pushed the fire on the East Ridge Saturday afternoon.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters battled a wind-driven blaze on the East Ridge Saturday afternoon. 

The fire was reported to be east of Blacktail Canyon Road. It's not thought to be very close to any structures, but it was not immediately known if any evacuations were being sought. The fire, in tall timber, was burning strongly with sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts up to 41 mph reported by the National Weather Service.

Dan Villla, who lives in the Whisper Ridge area, said he was at home decorating the Christmas tree when he noticed smoke at around 2:15 p.m.

"My son and I made Avengers Rice Krispy treats and watched it," he said. He said son Dane, 10, "packed a bag with his elecronics, favorite Nerf guns and birthday money just in case."

A growing plume of smoke could be seen from all over the city.

This story will be updated.

