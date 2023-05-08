Capt. Brant Bristol of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department was injured while fighting an early Sunday morning fire at 1621 Yale Ave., a single-story residence.

Bristol, according to officials, was taken to St. James Healthcare and then transported by air ambulance to a Missoula hospital.

Late Monday morning, the fire department’s website reported that at the fire scene Sunday, crews were putting out the flames outside the structure when the roof partially collapsed on Capt. Bristol, who sustained injuries to the neck.

The website noted that Bristol is “doing well and is in good spirits.”

The fire remains under investigation, with the help of the Butte police department and the State Fire Marshall’s office.