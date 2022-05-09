Butte Farmers Market returns May 14 to Uptown Butte

The Butte Farmers Market will return for the 2022 season 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets in Uptown Butte. The market will run every Saturday through the summer for 22 Saturdays until Oct. 8.

The open-air fresh produce market has been a sure sign of summer in Uptown Butte since 1995. Mainstreet Uptown Butte manages the popular outdoor market, assisting vendors to get set up to sell their fresh food and handmade and Montana made products.

Dogs and other pets are discouraged inside the market except for service animals. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited inside the market. Please do not park on West Park Street after 2 a.m. on Friday nights.

Free parking is encouraged in the county parking garage but only at the Galena Street entrance for the lower level. The upper level will be shut off starting at 8 a.m. and will reopen for use at 1:30 p.m. each Saturday.

The market will again feature a lively mix of fresh produce, cut flowers and other essential products from southwest Montana.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte will be on site throughout the Saturday market to answer questions about where to find what they are looking for in the market and for information about the several new storefront businesses nearby throughout the district.

The long-running Butte Farmers' Market has a well-deserved reputation as a lively Saturday market that provides customers with colorful and hardy bedding plants, farm fresh eggs, fruits and vegetables from vegetable gardens throughout Western Montana and from several truck gardens and nurseries in the Butte area.

The market will continue to highlight fresh local food being brought from the farm to the table through the local farmers market.

For details about rates and rules for being a vendor or for what to expect as a customer at this year's Market, visit Mainstreet Uptown Butte's web site at https://mainstreetbutte.org/see-do/butte-farmers-market/.

