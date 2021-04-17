Butte Farmers Market returning to Park Street on May 15

The Butte Farmers Market will return for the 2021 season 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets in Uptown Butte. The market will run every Saturday through the summer until Oct. 2.

The open-air fresh produce market has been a sure sign of summer in Uptown Butte since 1995. Mainstreet Uptown Butte manages the outdoor market, assisting vendors to get set up to sell their fresh food and handmade and Montana made products.

Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks when in close proximity to others.

Dogs and other pets are discouraged inside the market except for service animals. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited inside the market.

Foot traffic will be encouraged to flow one way from west to east and customers can return to the west end on the adjacent sidewalks but not through the center of the market to help improve social distancing in the market. The entrance will be at Dakota and West Park Street.

Free parking again will be encouraged in the county parking garage but only at the Galena Street entrance for the lower level.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte will be on site throughout the Saturday market to answer customers' questions.